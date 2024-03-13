Woman watches as abuser led away in handcuffs

A WOMAN who was repeatedly sexually and indecently assaulted by a Newcastle church youth group leader two decades ago has watched as he was handcuffed and taken back behind bars in Newcastle Local Court.
Brett Edward Sorby, 59, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including aggravated sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault on a person under authority in relation to the ongoing abuse of a teenage girl at Maryville and Tighes Hill between 2004 and 2005.
After Sorby entered his pleas, which came after about a dozen adjournments, the prosecution applied to have him detained immediately ahead of his sentence in Newcastle District Court later in the year.
Sorby's lawyers did not oppose the detention application and the woman watched from the public gallery as corrective services officers handcuffed the 59-year-old and led him through a side door and down to the courthouse cells.
The woman wept and was comforted by supporters as he was led away.
Sorby's matter was adjourned to Newcastle District Court next month, when he will get a sentence date.
Sorby was granted conditional bail in March last year and the charges ballooned to 35 counts before his guilty pleas on Wednesday.
The woman he abused listened as Sorby pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person aged between 14 and 16, three counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 16 and 17 and six counts of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under authority.
The remaining charges were withdrawn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.