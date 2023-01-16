Newcastle Herald
Brett Edward Sorby charged with indecent assault, sexual assault after police search Maryville property

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 16 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
A Newcastle man remains in custody after he was charged last week with a range of historical child sex counts.

