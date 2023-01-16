A Newcastle man remains in custody after he was charged last week with a range of historical child sex counts.
Brett Edward Sorby was arrested on Thursday after Newcastle City Police District officers searched a home on Lewis Street at Maryville.
The 58-year-old was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with 14 counts, including 10 charges of aggravated sexual assault and four counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Mr Sorby did not apply for release when he faced Magistrate Ian Cheetham in Newcastle Local Court on Monday and his bail was formally refused.
The matter was adjourned to March 21.
