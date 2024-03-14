NPL: Newcastle Olympic challenge of handball red card dismissed

Newcastle Olympic have had their challenge of a red card from a late handball call rejected by Northern NSW Football's Obvious Error Panel.
Olympic's Joey Langlois was sent off for handball late in the 1-0 win over Weston in round three of the NPL men's Northern NSW competition on Sunday. Langlois was given a straight red card when he blocked the goalmouth shot from point-blank range.
His club challenged the ruling, saying the shot was not on target and Langlois should have been given only a yellow card. However, the panel ruled footage was inconclusive and there was no clear evidence the referee made an error. Langlois's one-game ban stands and he will miss Saturday's clash with Maitland at Darling Street Oval.
New Lambton investigated a challenge of a similar handball send-off call on Josh Piddington in their 2-1 loss to Maitland last Saturday. However, Piddington's was a second yellow card. Only straight red cards can be challenge at the Obvious Error Panel.
Edgeworth did not challenge the straight red card handed to Aaron Oppedisano for his foul in the 2-0 loss to Lambton Jaffas last Saturday.
