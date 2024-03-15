Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

500kg of ice: how Hunter drug empire frontman came undone

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 15 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEWCASTLE man who set up a fake company and website and leased a warehouse at Mayfield West so he could act as a front man for a transnational crime syndicate that imported 500 kilograms of methamphetamine into Australia from South Korea has been jailed for a maximum of 15 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.