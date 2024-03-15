500kg of ice: how Hunter drug empire frontman came undone

"He was entrusted to do a good deal of the logistics and arrangements concerning the seven consignments," Judge O'Rourke said. "It was sophisticated, well organised and complex. "However, he placed himself at the most risk by having the false company and warehouse directly linked to him. While it is very difficult to put a label on it, the offender clearly played a more significant role than a courier. He was trusted and was to my mind somewhere between the mid and senior levels of the syndicate."