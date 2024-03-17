Tenders to develop business case for high-speed rail network

The High Speed Rail Authority is seeking tenders to help develop and plan the first stage of a high-speed network from Newcastle to Sydney.
The federal government is inviting tenders for eight work packages, which will allow the authority to deliver a business case for the Sydney to Newcastle section of the high-speed rail network by the end of 2024.
The eight packages include project controls (costs, schedule and risk), rail operations planning, First Nations participation and engagement, and commercial, delivery strategy and industry engagement.
The work will inform elements of the business case, including proposed alignment, station locations, fleet, cost estimate and construction time frames.
The federal government has committed $500 million for the planning and corridor protection of the Sydney to Newcastle section.
A statement from Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, said delivering a business case was "critical to the success of this project and getting it right from the start will be of enormous benefit to the Australian economy".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.