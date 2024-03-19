Property developer applies for 614 lot subdivision

A LAKE Macquarie property developer has revealed plans for a massive 614 lot subdivision, after the council approved its request to increase the estate's housing density.
Johnson Property Group has lodged two development applications - one for 399 lots and another for 215 - for its Watagan Park housing estate, near Coorangbong, with Lake Macquarie City Council.
The medium-density blocks will range from 375 to 420 square metres - including townhouse options - and will be centred on the town's future town square.
The land is expected to be ready for the market in 2025.
At the end of 2023, the council approved the change in density, which is expected to include several four-to-six storey apartment buildings.
Watagan Park sales director Braden Johnson said construction on the apartment blocks would begin soon.
"There are people in Watagan Park that have been here for 10 years, the kids have moved out and they're done with the big home but they want to stay in the area and are eyeing off some of the apartments," Mr Johnson said.
"We're always trying to accommodate people's needs and this gives us home buyers more diversity in product."
"We're seeing family becoming confident again to enter the market," Mr Johnson said.
"Some families who have been uncertain are now looking again, and are feeling a bit more positive about work and interest rates."
The housing development includes a town centre with a shopping centre, anchored by Woolworths, and there are plans for a $9.6-million multiple-purpose sports facility.
