US country heartthrob Kip Moore trucks his Nomad World Tour to town

US country music star Kip Moore has included Newcastle on his biggest ever Australian tour.
The Somethin' 'Bout A Truck and More Girls Like You singer will perform at the Civic Theatre on September 29.
Since releasing his first single in 2011, the 43-year-old has visited Australia four times, performing at Sydney's Hodern Pavilion and headlining the CMC Rocks Qld festival.
Moore's The Nomad World Tour will be his largest Australian tour yet, with headline shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong and Brisbane throughout September and October.
Last year Moore released his fifth album Damn Love on the MCA Nashville label. However, Moore this week announced he plans to release his sixth record independently.
On the weekend Moore also dropped a major hint that another Australian tour was imminent when he appeared on a video screen at CMC Rocks.
"This time last year, we were all hanging out together," Moore told the CMC Rocks audience.
"I was in Australia to play my headline set on the Rebel Stage, and, man, I'm missing you all right now.
"I wish I could be there so much, but I promise you I'll be back to see you before the end of the year."
Sydney indie-folk trio Sons Of The East, who recently played at King Street, will support Moore at his maiden Newcastle show.
Frontier Members can access pre-sale tickets on Monday from 4pm. General sale begins next Wednesday.
