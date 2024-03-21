Lauren Allan plans to 'prove a point and show them that we are worthwhile'

As the Newcastle Jets face an uncertain future, ever-reliable forward Lauren Allan hopes their women's team can "prove a point" by securing a finals appearance.
The Jets have only twice played finals since the women's competition was introduced - in 2008-09 and 2017-18 - but are among four teams vying for the last two top-six positions with two rounds remaining.
In some ways, Allan feels like they are playing for more than a finals berth after the Newcastle Herald reported on Tuesday that the club had a month to finalise a new owner or face the prospect of folding.
"It's very important, with that whole foundation of being one of the first clubs," Allan said of the club's survival.
"So, hopefully we can prove a point and show them that we are worthwhile.
"But, [we're] just trying to keep that out of our minds and focus on the soccer side of it and keep playing."
Newcastle, who are seventh on 27 points, are the closest they have been to making finals since their last appearance six years ago but, realistically, must win both remaining matches and rely on other results playing in their favour.
They host fifth-placed Melbourne Victory (33 points) at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon with their counterparts also playing to secure a finals berth.
Western Sydney (30) and Wellington (26) are also still in the hunt.
"For me, individually, I haven't really been in that position heading into a finals comp so I'm just really focused on that," Allan said.
"Hopefully, we can get two wins from two and see what else plays in our hands.
"We can try to use it to our advantage and promote the Jets and show how good it can be leading into the finals, especially for us women ... to show that the women's is just as good as the men's and deserve the same amount of money and everything flowing into it."
Allan scored with a spectacular curling effort from the top of the 18-yard box in Newcastle's important 3-1 win against second-placed Western United in Tarneit on Sunday.
The 27-year-old, who has started every game for the Jets this campaign and scored four times, also played leading scorer Sarina Bolden into space to set up Libby Copus-Brown's opening goal against United.
"I actually had one in training two nights before that was pretty similar so when it came off the boot I was pretty happy with it," Allan, who was the club's leading scorer last season, said.
"I wasn't sure if it was going to dip but as soon as it went in it was a great feeling.
"I hope that's broken a bit of a drought. I hadn't scored since the last time we played Western United, so I'd be happy to get another few goals. I'd be happy with some assists too."
Allan knows they face a tough test at home.
Victory, whose attack is sparked by Emily Gielnik and Alex Chidiac, have not lost since going down 4-1 to Western United in round 11 and thrashed the Jets 4-0 in round four.
"We're going into each game with that this is finals mentality," Allan said.
"It was huge for us to get a win against second place and away as well. They had a lot of momentum going into it being the first game there for them. But to score first there and take away the first win was good, so hopefully we can build off that.
"Last time we played Victory, it was a pretty bad game for us, so hopefully we can get a good crowd here at No.2 and get another win."
