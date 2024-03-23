Norths eye title three-peat in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League

Orlando Travis will be one of the new faces in the top grade as Norths eye off a premiership three-peat.
Norths coach Dave Willott says Travis comes into the squad following the unavailability of both Matt Wark (injury) and Ryan Holding (overseas).
"We have lost a couple of players, but it gives a couple of young ones a chance," Willott told the Newcastle Herald.
The men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League gets underway on Sunday.
Norths, coming off back-to-back titles, tackle Wests (2:30pm) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre after Souths welcome Maitland (11:30am) at the same venue.
Gosford, beaten grand finalists the last two years, meet Tigers (12pm) at Central Coast Hockey Centre.
The women's competition likely begins after Easter with Oxfords the reigning champions.
