Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Norths eye title three-peat in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 24 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Marina Neil

Orlando Travis will be one of the new faces in the top grade as Norths eye off a premiership three-peat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.