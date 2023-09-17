NORTHS coach Dave Willott felt more "relief" than anything else.
Reigning champions, runaway minor premiers, dominating large parts of Sunday's grand final and missing a chance in the closing stages of extra-time, Norths found themselves in a penalty shootout to decide the major spoils for 2023.
The Blues, however, eventually managed to get the job done against Gosford but not without one last twist in a tale that now spans across eight straight title showdowns between the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League clubs.
In back-to-back attempts, Gosford and Norths were on either side of retake decisions during the one-on-one phase after 82 minutes of playing time in warm conditions at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Officials denied Gosford a second chance at their fourth shot, leaving the door open for Norths to finish off proceedings which Rory Walker did after initially being fouled and lining up again.
"I was very nervous and I don't really get nervous. Thinking this can go one of two ways, we can win it or we keep going. Let's put it to bed," Walker said.
Walker's goal sparked scenes of celebrations with teammates and supporters on the sidelines, clinching the shootout 4-2 after scores were locked 2-all at both the end of full-time and drop off.
"It ends up, I suppose, relief with the season we had and just happy for the boys. But credit to them [Gosford] they just hung in and hung in," Willott said.
Josh Bruton (Norths) opened with a penalty stroke midway through the first quarter. The following three goals were exchanged in the five minutes before half-time via Lewis Cock (Gosford), Bruton and Hugh Wickert (Gosford).
Magpies captain Lain Carr, who was a constant threat in attack, said: "I'm super proud of our boys, they did so well and can't knock them. Sometimes it just goes like that [shootout] and we gave it our all".
Ryan Woolnough (Norths) was named player of the final.
Sam Liles (Norths) went back-to-back for HCPHL player of the year.
Isaac Farmilo (Maitland) was the competition's leading goal scorer for 2023.
