Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

$1m bail: man accused of sex assault, door-knocking woman decades later

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 22 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man will face Wyong Local Court again in May after he was granted bail on March 22. File picture
The man will face Wyong Local Court again in May after he was granted bail on March 22. File picture

A MAN has been released on $1 million bail accused of the historical sexual assault of two women then knocking on the door of one alleged victim's home almost 30 years later.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.