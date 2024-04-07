Carrington business produces half of the state's road signs

If you passed a road construction sign on the way to work yesterday - if you stopped at a stop sign, gave way at an intersection, or looked up to the green guide sign to get an idea of how far away your destination was - if you passed one of the city's trams wrapped in its various liveries - there's a fair chance that sign was printed at Carrington.
The Newcastle Herald and Out of the Square Media have partnered to showcase the incredible businesses that have grown from within the region, or relocated here to flourish, in a new Innovation Ready series.
What began as a humble sign-writing outfit in the 1960s has grown to become one of the country's leading manufacturers of road signage.
The Hi-Vis Group has been a family-operated local business for more than four decades.
"Innovation is at the foundational core of Hi-Vis," the business' LED product manager, Luke Sasse, said as part of the 'Innovation Ready' series.
"One of our identified challenges in our organisation is how we can continue to provide a customer-focused and solution-oriented approach as we scale.
"I think we're finding a balance and building a capacity to deliver scalable manufacturing while keeping that innovative spirit of finding new opportunities and creating new solutions.
"Existing in the Hunter is terrific for the talent we are able to attract and the business community around the Hunter that supports what we do; there is no better time. The Hunter Valley ... provides an ecosystem for entrepreneurs, an amazing foundation for start-ups, and so many opportunities in a rapidly changing world.
"The sky's the limit."
Hi-Vis (an acronym for 'highly intelligent visual information systems') has made waves in the Hunter business community for years - from notably producing more than 80,000 decals for NSW public transport in 2019 to taking out a swathe of Hunter business and innovation awards in consecutive years from 2022 to 2023.
In 2022, as the Hunter's business of the year, Hi-Vis was recognised for its growth to become one of Australia's largest manufacturers of road, safety and speciality custom signage and safety products. It also took out that year's Excellence in Sustainability and Excellence in Large Business award categories before returning to 2023 to net a double feature with wins in the large business and innovation categories and bag multiple industry gongs at the annual Hunter Manufacturing Awards.
"In a world marked by increasing demand and government initiatives aimed at advancing manufacturing capabilities, our local manufacturing sector is experiencing a resurgence," HMA Chair Jacqui Daley said when Hi-Vis was named manufacturer of the year last year.
"Manufacturers are innovating across a diverse range of sectors, from the medical and food industries to supply chains, embracing smart technologies and revitalising traditional processes."
At its heart, though, the family-owned business is still deeply rooted in the Hunter Valley.
"Innovation isn't just a buzzword for us; it's our bread and butter," National sales manager Andy Gray said.
"Over the past four decades, we've been all about finding new ways to innovate, whether it's creating electronic warning signs to slow down speeding drivers on tricky bends or inventing the original electronic fire warning signs way back in 2001.
"Innovation is in our DNA, and we're always throwing down the gauntlet to our team, pushing them to dream up solid systems that could save lives. Today, you'll find us improving the original School Zone Sign with the latest technology and installing them over NSW. But that's not all we do.
"From mining signs that warn of blasting activity to vehicles with wraps that'll turn heads on land, sea, or air, we're in the game for anything that moves."
In the past five years, Hi-Vis began a venture called Hyperion Technology.
"We're all about diving headfirst into the world of solar-powered solutions that are not only high-tech but also eco-friendly," Mr Gray said.
"We've been cooking up some seriously next-level stuff, and just last year, we rolled out four products that no one else in the world had even dreamt up, which were immediately adopted by Queensland Main Roads, setting the standard for road and maritime safety.
"Between Hyperion and Hi-Vis, we've got over 135 team members across the east coast of Australia.
"What's abundantly clear is the future's looking bright here in the Hunter. With infrastructure booming and the constant need for smarter systems to keep our roads and waterways safe, we're all in for some exciting times ahead. Who knows what groundbreaking ideas we'll come up with next."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.