Cedar Mill buys The Finders Keepers and begins artisan market expansion

Newcastle-based live events company Cedar Mill Group has acquired The Finders Keepers, adding a second market to its portfolio.
The move marks the start of the group's plan to expand the artisan market arm of its enterprise.
The Finders Keepers was established in 2008 by Sarah Thornton and Brooke Johnston and has grown from a humble side passion to a multi-market hub for design innovation and creativity.
The market tours between Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to host hundreds of artisan stallholders under the one roof in multi-day events.
At the end of 2023, Cedar Mill bought the iconic Olive Tree Markets - held in Newcastle's Civic Park once a month - and the group plans to use the expertise of the long-standing team behind The Finders Keepers to supercharge the market sector of the business.
Cedar Mill Group has plans to expand the Olive Tree Markets and hopes to take it to different locations within the Hunter Valley.
The Finders Keepers - which launched a bespoke e-commerce platform in 2019 - may also add regional locations to its capital city touring schedule.
The purchase will create a pathway for local stallholders to expand from The Olive Tree to the larger Finders Keeper market.
Ms Thornton and Ms Johnston said they were excited to see the two long-standing and like-minded markets - which are both entering their 16th year - join forces under the new Cedar Mill markets organisation.
Cedar Mill markets manager Katie Smith said the group would tap into the deep expertise of the Finders Keepers team.
"We are also beyond excited about utilising the wealth of knowledge and experience of The Finders Keepers team and the opportunities this will provide to curate new events," Ms Smith said.
Cedar Mill Group has flagged its intention of hosting both markets at its future entertainment venues in Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley.
Construction is well underway at the $235-million Morisset development, which will transform the old golf course into a 30,000-seat outdoor concert venue. The ambitious tourism project will eventually boast cafes, restaurants and an aquatic play park.
The $192-million development in the Hunter Valley is still in the planning stages and as a state significant project it requires NSW government approval.
The 40-hectare site is expected to include a wine museum, restaurants, a microbrewery and distillery, multiple cellar doors, accommodation and an outdoor amphitheatre with space for 20,000 attendees.
Head of Cedar Mill Group, Ewen Craig, said the acquisition of The Finders Keepers was the perfect fit for the company.
"This is in keeping with our strategic vision to grow our amazing arts and music creative community," Mr Craig said.
"It also allows for the natural integration of these markets into our venues as they develop and evolve."
Cedar Mill has a vision to create an internationally significant network of purpose-built indoor venues, outdoor amphitheatre and entertainment precincts in Australia, that enhance each of their region's tourism potential.
Research by Australian accounting software company Reckon has ranked the 50 best cities to start a business in.
Newcastle came sixth, behind Sydney, Dubbo, Wagga, Albury and Orange. I'd question any methodology that puts our city so far down that list.
But we can take some solace that Newy came out ahead of our long-time rival Wollongong, which placed a measly seventh.
Add that to the list of things Newcastle does better than Wollongong; beaches, coal exports, rugby league.
