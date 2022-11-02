The developer behind a $192 million tourism and concert venue in the Hunter Valley is calling for community feedback to guide the final design.
Winarch Capital is progressing plans for its proposed state significant Cedar Mill development on the corner of Broke and McDonalds roads, Pokolbin.
The 40 hectare site proposal includes a wine museum, restaurants, a microbrewery and distillery, multiple cellar doors and accommodation.
The focal point is a convention centre capable of hosting indoor and outdoor events, with a permanent outside amphitheatre and stage set up with space for 20,000 attendees.
"Our vision is to create a world-class, year-round tourism precinct and a village centre that captures the essence of the of the Hunter Valley wine regions experience, creating amenity for tourists and locals alike," Winarch Capital and Cedar Mill Group CEO Kyle McKendry said.
"The plans are coming together, and the next step is to understand the opportunities and issues in the broader community, government, and other interested organisations to make sure we are getting the best outcome for the site."
The project is expected to create 500 jobs during the construction phase and 344 indirect jobs in the supply chain.
Once complete, the proponent estimates it will bring 68,045 more visitors to the Hunter region, resulting in an extra $33 million per annum in tourism related expenditure and 235 tourism jobs being created.
Cessnock council has raised concerns about the project, including sewage management, water supply and road/traffic impacts.
Winarch is seeking community and stakeholder consultation to understand impacts of the development and inform the project's Environment Impact Statement (EIS).
Virtual information sessions will be held on Tuesday, November 8 at 8am, noon and 5.30pm, with information about the projected timeline, various parts of the project and how issues raised will be addressed.
Feedback on the proposal can be provided until Sunday, November 20.
For more information about the project and to provide feedback visit winarchcapital.com.au/projects/cedar-mill-hunter-valley.
