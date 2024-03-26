NPL: Two-goal hero takes his chance with Lake Macquarie

Lake Macquarie coach Peter Preston wants to change the mindset of some players in the NPL and hopes the two-goal effort from Shukurani Sunzu helps.
Sunzu hit a cracking shot into the top corner then scored with a header early in the second half to set up a 2-1 NPL win over New Lambton on Saturday. It was Lakes' first points of the year as they strive to avoid relegation.
Sunzu was close to joining Edgeworth this year before returning to Lakes. Preston, in his first season at Lakes, was pleased to see Sunzu reap the rewards of opportunities at the Roosters after having others targets choose to play reserve grade at higher-ranked clubs.
"He's been coming into training early and we've been doing extra work on his finishing," Preston said. "It wasn't so much dropping the ball into top corners, but just the way he took the goal, the approach to set up. He took it on board and he created the moment himself and I'm happy for him.
"He had an opportunity at Edgeworth but it wasn't quite the opportunity he was looking for, so he reached out to us and we were happy to take him back."
He was ecstatic for his young squad who faced a tough draw to start the year.
"We played quite well. It wasn't a lucky win and I think we deserved it," he said. "I was happy for them because I know the work they've put in."
** Valentine coach Adam Hughes was philosophical about his side finally conceding a goal on Saturday.
Phoenix had not conceded while winning their first four games, but drew 1-1 with Cooks Hill after a late penalty against Carl Thornton. Valentine believed Cody Nancarrow jumped into Thornton and it wasn't a foul. Hughes, though, was proud of his side for going so far without conceding.
"It's seven hours and 25 minutes of play without conceding a goal before that penalty, so it's a big plus for the players to have that mindset and that defensive discipline," Hughes said.
"We had a couple of opportunities to put another in the back of the net. In previous weeks we would have put them away but it happens that way sometimes."
Tyrell Paulson missed the match because of a wedding and Hughes said their attack was lacking without him.
"His threat has been immense for us, with his link up play with the front players," he said.
Valentine now have three consecutive home matches at their redeveloped home ground, Croudace Bay Complex.
"We've had four away so we get some home matches now, which is good," he said.
"The first home match was a great evening so hopefully that continues."
