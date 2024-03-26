Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Maitland Magpies hope return to nest can spark revival

By Craig Kerry
March 26 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland defender Jordan Jackson in action against Olympic.
Maitland defender Jordan Jackson in action against Olympic.

Maitland coach Michael Bolch hopes a return to training on their home ground this week will help spark his side after a lacklustre display against Adamstown and the blow of losing two players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.