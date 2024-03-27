First of its kind: solar tech company explores Hunter manufacturing

AGL and solar technology company SunDrive have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of a solar panel manufacturing facility at the site of the former Liddell power station.
If established, the advanced manufacturing facility is expected to be the first of its kind in Australia.
The SunDrive agreement is the latest partnership AGL has signed as the company transforms the Liddell Power Station and Bayswater Power Station sites into a low carbon integrated energy hub.
The feasibility study with SunDrive will outline key infrastructure and engineering requirements and identify the regulatory approvals and licences necessary for the development, construction, and operation of a solar PV manufacturing facility located in the Hunter Energy Hub Advanced Manufacturing Precinct.
As part of the deal, AGL and SunDrive will also explore an offtake agreement for AGL to purchase SunDrive's unique solar panels for AGL's customers.
AGL is the leading deployer of solar PV to commercial and industrial users in Australia and has approximately 600,000 residential and business customers with solar deployed.
AGL managing director and CEO, Damien Nicks, said the partnership had the potential to help create a new solar manufacturing industry in Australia.
"Our vision for the Hunter Energy Hub is to create a low carbon integrated energy hub - designed with circular economy principles - that brings together industries that can make a positive contribution to the energy transition, including renewable energy generation, grid-scale batteries, green advanced manufacturing, and associated industries." he said.
"Our partnership with SunDrive has the potential to deliver significant benefits for Australia's energy transition. If successful we will create new jobs and careers in the renewables industry as together, we build a new solar manufacturing industry and hub right here in the NSW Upper Hunter region.
"Our Hunter Energy Hub will play an important role in supporting the workforce and economic transition in the region as we move to a lower carbon economy."
SunDrive founder and CEO Vince Allen, said: "We are excited to be working with AGL, one of the country's largest solar distributors and installers, to bring world-leading Australian made solar to Australian rooftops through an offtake agreement. SunDrive is exploring the opportunity of a facility at AGL's Hunter Energy Hub thanks to the vision, skills and workforce of the region that are critical to achieving Australia's renewable energy ambitions."
SunDrive developed the world's most efficient commercial-size solar cell in 2021. The company plans to manufacture these solar cells at its first commercial-scale manufacturing facility at AGL's Hunter Energy Hub if the feasibility study is successful.
