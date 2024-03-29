Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Socceroo returns to boost Melbourne City against Newcastle Jets

By Robert Dillon
March 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Jets are set to take on a Melbourne City team boosted by the return of Socceroos striker Mathew Leckie, but possibly minus coach Aurelio Vidmar, at AAMI Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.