Cessnock hoping to attract Supercars race after Bathurst 500 flop

Cessnock City Council is still holding out hope it can attract a Supercars race back to the Hunter.
The council has held preliminary talks with Supercars Australia and Destination NSW representatives about hosting a Supercars race event in Pokolbin.
Supercars held the first round of this year's championship at Bathurst after City of Newcastle refused to entertain a one-year contract extension for the Newcastle 500 in Newcastle East.
The new-look Bathurst 500 was part of a two-weekend carnival connected with the Bathurst 12-hour race in late February but struggled to attract spectators.
The NSW government has a deal with Supercars to host three races in the state. This year's calendar also includes the Bathurst 1000 in October and Sydney SuperNight at Eastern Creek in July.
It appears unlikely Supercars will want to bring the Bathurst 500 back to Mount Panorama in 2025, but the NSW government's track options are limited after the demise of the Newcastle race.
The almost-completed Circuit Italia north of Raymond Terrace and the revitalised Wakefield Park track near Goulburn have been touted as possible venues, but neither the government nor Supercars has shown their hand on where a future event could be staged.
Asked whether the proposed Wine Country 500 on a street circuit at Pokolbin was on the agenda, Destination NSW declined to comment.
"Discussions between the NSW government and Supercars Australia about the future of motor sports events in NSW are ongoing," a spokesperson said.
"Due to the highly competitive nature of event acquisition, discussions are commercial-in-confidence."
Establishing a circuit in the Hunter vineyards would require significant government investment, but Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal told the Newcastle Herald the potential economic benefits were "exciting".
"It would be a fantastic opportunity to promote one of the leading tourism destinations in Australia and contribute to economic growth in the Lower Hunter," he said.
"The Wine Country region is an ideal destination to host a round of Supercars, with strong tourism visitor numbers, ample accommodation and idyllic surrounds.
"I look forward to progressing formal discussions with key stakeholders in coming months."
