Papua New Guinea's first female neurosurgeon trains at Gosford to save lives

NEUROSURGEON Dr Marc Coughlan and his team on the Central Coast are lending a helping hand to some of Australia's nearest neighbours.
The PNG Angels program is a long-standing partnership that aims to meet Papua New Guinea's (PNG) neurosurgical needs through continued education and clinical training for Papua New Guineans.
Until now, the PNG Angels have mostly focused on overseas missions to provide life-saving surgery and training, but this month Dr Coughlan will host PNG's first female neurosurgeon, Dr Esther Apuahe, at Gosford Private Hospital for a week-long intensive training program.
"Saving lives is paramount, but we are also focused on empowering local communities," Dr Coughlan said.
"Our vision is for a self-sufficient Papua New Guinea capable of meeting its own complex neurosurgical needs without international intervention in years to come."
PNG is not far from Australia, but the facilities, technology and standard of care between the two countries is worlds apart.
One in twenty Papua New Guinean children do not survive until their fifth birthday.
Dr Coughlan said his team has had the privilege of collaborating with Dr Apuahe on surgical missions in PNG, and now he's excited to bring her to Australia to train at Gosford Private Hospital.
"She will also be attending a cervical spine symposium and spine week in Sydney," he said.
"This is all covered by our charity, PNG Angels."
Gosford Private Hospital chief executive Stephen Johnston said he was looking forward to the opportunity to share the hospital's expertise with the world.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for Gosford Private staff to work alongside Dr Coughlan and Dr Apuahe providing world-class training and showcasing the hospital's best-in-class facilities and approach to patient care," he said.
As well as Dr Apuahe's training, fellow PNG neurosurgeon Dr Ben Thomas is in Sydney on a 12-month placement working with Dr Prakash Damodaran at Concord Repatriation Hospital and Nepean Hospital.
His training will ensure that routine neurosurgical procedures will be available to Papua New Guineans when needed, without the need for international support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.