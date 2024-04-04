Serious crash closes highway: two trucks and an SUV collide

FOUR people have been injured after two trucks and an SUV collided on the New England Highway at Wingen, north of Scone.
The incident occurred just after 12pm on Thursday April 4. Police, NSW Ambulance paramedics, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Rural Fire Service were all called to the scene and were still rendering aid to the occupants of the vehicles at 2.30pm.
The highway remains closed in both directions and Newcastle Herald understands four patients have been receiving treatment at the scene.
One man, believed to be in his 60s, has suffered a critical head injury and is expected to be flown to John Hunter Hospital. A woman in her 60s has been assessed by paramedics and is listed as being in a stable condition. No details have been released on the condition of the two other injured people at this stage.
The highway is expected to remain closed for some time.
A crime scene has been established by Hunter Valley police who, with the Crash Investigation Unit, will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. More information will be released once available.
Motorists should avoid the area, use an alternative route and allow extra travel time.
Diversions
Northbound (from Muswellbrook): Sydney St, Denman Rd, Golden Hwy and Vinegaroy Rd to Coolah, then Black Stump Way, Purlewaugh Rd, Coonabarabran Rd and Kamilaroi Hwy to return to New England Hwy at Willow Tree.
Southbound (from Willow Tree): Kamilaroi Hwy, Coonabarabran Rd, Purlewaugh Rd and Black Stump Way to Coolah, then Vinegaroy Rd, Golden Hwy, Denman Rd and Sydney St to Muswellbrook.
These diversions are suitable for all vehicles.
