Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'I'll play on some corner': Chris Isaak still playing his wicked game

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
April 7 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Isaak is back in Australia for the first time since 2016 and the American star couldn't be happier. Picture supplied
Chris Isaak is back in Australia for the first time since 2016 and the American star couldn't be happier. Picture supplied

WHENEVER Chris Isaak is asked by friends whether he'll retire, he has a simple answer, "no I won't. When it gets down to three fans, I'll play on some corner."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.