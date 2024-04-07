An acrobatic assist as Magic seize outright lead while Eagles post first win

Edgeworth broke through for their first win of the NPL Northern NSW season while Broadmeadow seized the outright lead in a rain-affected sixth round.
Three men's games were postponed due to wet grounds and only one women's match went ahead.
Joseph Melmeth and Flynn Goodman (penalty) both scored as the Eagles were 2-0 winners over fourth-placed Valentine (13 points) at Croudace Bay Complex on Saturday night.
On Sunday, a clinical Magic defeated Newcastle Olympic 3-0 at Magic Park to move three points clear at the top of the standings while Charlestown suffered their first loss in succumbing 3-1 to Weston at Lisle Carr Oval.
Magic improved to 18 points while Azzurri and Lambton, whose game against Maitland was postponed, remained on 15.
Riley Smith gave Magic a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute with a back-post volley after an acrobatic assist from James Cresnar. Bailey Wells (63rd minute) and Jarred Baker (77th ) scored to seal the three points against Olympic, who are caught in a three-way tussle for fifth with Weston and Maitland on seven points.
Weston's Christopher Hatfield scored in the 53rd then 64th minutes but Azzurri's Jackson Frendo (69th) pulled one back before Blake Archbold (73rd) restored the two-goal buffer and Weston's second win.
In NPLW, Adamstown beat Warners Bay 8-5 at John Street Oval on Sunday.
