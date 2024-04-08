Squires to draw on professional experience at Australian Junion Amateur

BOAT HARBOUR teenager Amy Squires believes the experience she gained playing against some of Europe's best professionals will put her in good stead in the Australian Junior Amateur in Perth starting Tuesday.
Squires flew from Coffs Harbour, where she contested the Australia Women's Classic, to Perth on Sunday.
The 16-year-old carded a four-over 74 in the European Tour co-sanctioned event, which was reduced to 36 holes because of rain.
She missed the cut which was at even par.
"With the weather, the cut was made after the first round, which made it harder," Squires said.
The Tomaree High year 12 student also competed against the professional in the NSW Open at Magenta Shores the previous week.
She shot 72,75 to finish at three-over and miss playing on the weekend by a stroke.
This week she is against amateurs her own age.
"I'm pretty confident going in," Squires said. "I'm looking forward to playing people my own age.
"You don't realise how hard it is and how mentally draining it is playing against the professionals.
"You see how well they do certain things and how much it benefits them. I hit the ball as far as some pros, but they hit wedges a lot closer. Learning those things is so good. I plan to treat this tournament like it is a professional event."
Squires, who will have her mum on the bag this week, was to play a practise round at Gosnells Golf Club on Monday.
"Today is about getting used to the course, the length especially," she said. "The course will probably be a bit shorter, so more chance to attack."
The Australian Junior Amateur flows into the National Interstate Series, where Squires hopes to help NSW defend the title.
The teams matchplay tournament is being held at Royal Fremantle starting Monday.
"That will be fun," Squires said. "How we play in the Aus junior will determine what position we play in the team."
** Cessnock young gun Jesse Linden finished sixth in the US drive, pitch and putt final at Augusta National on Monday.
Linden, who was the only international in the field, finished on 17 points, five behind winner Kipp Maddison.
Players received points for their best drive, pitch and putt. Linden fired the second longest drive but was fidth in the pitch and sixth putting.
The tournament is part of the US Masters, with the putting held on the 18th green.
** Jye Pickin will be out to "finish the job" when the Charlestown right-hander tees up in the final stage of Q-School at Moonah Links Open Course in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Pickin carded rounds of 69,71,73 to finish tied for fifth at the same venue in the first stage last week to progress.
"I definitely feel comfortable on the golf course," said Pickin, who's dad Tony will caddy this week. "It's a matter of bringing the right game on the day.
"Any hole can kick you in the teeth. It is about staying patient and staying in the moment.
"The biggest thing on this golf course is avoiding the bunkers. They are like penalty areas and there are so many of them. The general slope of the bunker is towards the target. The further you go into the bunker, you are on more of a down slope."
The top 30 earn an Australasian tour card for next season.
Branxton professional Corey Lamb has retained his card but will play in a bid to improve his category next season.
