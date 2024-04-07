Tones and I announces Newcastle stop on national tour

ARIA-winning musician Tones and I is bringing a new national tour to Newcastle.
The headline tour across Australia and New Zealand was announced on Monday April 8.
"I'm not going to lie, it's been a long time since I have done a headlining tour around AUS and NZ, I have hope you'll come and see this show you know we won't let you down," the singer wrote on social media.
Tones and I was most-recently in Newcastle for the Pink concert in February. The performer warmed up the crowd wearing a very anti-pop star hi-vis jacket. Dance Monkey and Fly Away had the crowd in a buoyant mood for the main event.
In January 2022 the hitmaker also appeared on the Newcastle Foreshore in a surprise busking set as part of an ongoing national tour.
"This is a dream come true," the singer told crowded fans who turned out to see the performance.
The new tour stops in to Newcastle Entertainment Centre on August 24. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday. The concert is heading to Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Townsville, Fremantle and Melbourne.
The singer was set to perform at Splendour in the Grass music festival before it was cancelled a week after tickets went on sale in March.
"The support and love around Australia and NZ has been so incredible," Tones and I said.
"My live show is something I hold very close to my heart and is the best representation of who I am.
"I hope people leave feeling part of something, love Tones."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.