Knights legend Andrew Johns' alleged stalker charged

A MAN has been charged over the alleged stalking of a 49-year-old man believed to be former Newcastle Knights legend Andrew Johns.
The charges are the result of an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into the alleged stalking of a well-known identity in the Bronte beach area.
There are reports Johns was repeatedly followed while surfing, outside his home and at a local cafe.
On Sunday March 31 a 28-year-old man was charged with stalking and refused bail.
He appeared before Parramatta Local Court in April and was granted bail.
Then at about 9.50am Tuesday April 2, the 28-year-old man was again arrested in MacPherson Street, Bronte.
He was taken to Waverley police station and charged with breaching bail.
He appeared at Waverley Local Court and was sent for a mental health assessment.
