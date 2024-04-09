OneFour rapper faces Newcastle court over alleged Sydney affray

A member of a Sydney rap outfit who was arrested in Newcastle this week over an alleged armed affray near Penrith remains behind bars after he appeared before a magistrate.
Dahcell Ramos, also known as Celly from the group OneFour, faced Newcastle local court on Tuesday on one count each of using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a knife in a public place - causing a person to fear for their safety, and affray.
His arrest in Newcastle this week came after Nepean police were called to the Western Sydney suburb of Cranebrook on the afternoon of March 2 following reports a man had been threatened with a knife.
Police said witnesses alleged one man lunged at another while holding a large kitchen knife during an altercation between the pair, before the armed man left the scene.
The investigation was handed by Nepean police to the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad.
Police arrested Mr Ramos at Bar Beach late on Monday morning and pressed charges over the alleged Sydney affray.
Magistrate Janine Lacy formally refused bail in Newcastle local court on Tuesday and adjourned the matter to Penrith local court on April 26.
The band OneFour's 2020 album Against All Odds peaked at seventh on the ARIA music charts and their songs have more than 660,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
