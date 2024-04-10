Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Five-prong attack for Kris Lees in Provincial-Midway Championships final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 10 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees. Picture by Simone De Peak

NEWCASTLE trainer Kris Lees will take a five-prong attack into the Provincial-Midway Championships final at Randwick on Saturday, aiming for a fourth straight title and sixth overall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.