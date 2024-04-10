Five-prong attack for Kris Lees in Provincial-Midway Championships final

NEWCASTLE trainer Kris Lees will take a five-prong attack into the Provincial-Midway Championships final at Randwick on Saturday, aiming for a fourth straight title and sixth overall.
Lees has topweight Tavi Time leading his charge in the $1 million feature over 1400 metres while Baltic Coast, Convincebility, Willinga Freefall and Willinga Beast were also named in Wednesday's fields.
The four-year-old gelding, which hails from New Zealand, teams up with apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons and has drawn wide in barrier 16.
Gibbons had been on board Willinga Beast in last weekend's group 1 TJ Smith Stakes (1200m).
Paul Perry's Nosey Parker makes it six Newcastle runners in this year's decider.
Lees completed a three-peat 12 months ago when Spangler followed in the footsteps of Kinloch (2022) and Cristal Breeze (2021). Serene Miss (2018) and Danish Twist (2016) have previously tasted success.
Also on day two of The Championships at Randwick, Lees and Gibbons combine with Kalapour in the group 1 Sydney Cup (3200m) and Miss Busslinger in the listed opener (1600m).
Scone trainer Cameron Crockett has Dances With Hooves in the group 1 Australian Oaks (2400m).
Gibbons' other rides are Semana in the group 1 Queen Of The Turf (1600m), Empress Of Japan in the group 2 Percy Sykes Stakes (1200m) and Nathan Doyle-prepared Midnight Opal in the listed South Pacific Classic (1400m).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.