Port payout decision puts state's financial hurdles in play

A stage I terminal development of say a 250,000 TEU facility must be underway relatively quickly as importers and exporters should no longer have to bear the cost of dealing with other more distant ports. Newcastle can easily handle 50 small container vessels a year now. With 2000 TEU each inbound and outbound - plus empties, this would equate to about 225,000 TEU; or an extra half a million trucks on Industrial Drive.