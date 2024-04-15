Newcastle Herald
Council threatened with loss of planning powers if it doesn't comply with department's order

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 16 2024 - 5:30am
The Department of Planning has threatened to strip the City of Newcastle of its planning powers if it does not put a controversial plan for the development of 505 Minmi Road on public exhibition.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

