Labor says it will investigate the possibility of adding 505 Minmi Road, Fletcher to its proposed list of new national parks

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
March 24 2023 - 9:00am
Green Corridor Coalition spokesman Brian Purdue. Picture by Marina Neil.

NSW Labor has agreed to investigate if a parcel of land at Fletcher, considered essential to the Hunter Green Corridor project, can be added to its proposed expanded national and regional parks network.

