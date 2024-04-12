Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Cherry not quite ripe but could return for Falcons

MM
By Max McKinney
April 12 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myles Cherry is in doubt for two NBL 1 East games this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil
Myles Cherry is in doubt for two NBL 1 East games this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil

Falcons big-man Myles Cherry remains a touch-and-go proposition for Newcastle's back-to-back games in round two of the men's NBL 1 East competition this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.