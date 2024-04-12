Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Bush caravan, phones, a baggage check: how depraved web unravelled

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TANGLED web of depravity was unravelled when police raided a filthy caravan site in Hunter Valley bushland and uncovered prolific messages offering payment for explicit videos of young girls overseas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.