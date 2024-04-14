Newcastle Herald
Anthony Nugent sold 'fake gun' night before he was shot dead

By Sam Rigney
April 15 2024 - 5:30am
Police at Station Street, Waratah last year, where Mohd Azlan Latham Asna was arrested and later charged with murder and inset a picture of victim Anthony Nugent. Picture by Simone De Peak
Police at Station Street, Waratah last year, where Mohd Azlan Latham Asna was arrested and later charged with murder and inset a picture of victim Anthony Nugent. Picture by Simone De Peak

UNDER the cover of darkness in the car park of Charlestown swimming pool, Anthony Nugent was waiting to meet with a group of men who wanted to buy a gun.

