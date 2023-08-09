ALREADY behind bars accused of an unrelated shooting and firearm offences, Tyrone Tuli on Tuesday became the third man charged over the murder of Anthony Nugent at Hamilton South last year.
Detectives allege Mr Tuli, 26, formerly of Mayfield, was with alleged shooter Mohamad Raad, 32, and 26-year-old Mohd Azlan Latham Asna at the front door of a unit in Fowler Street on the night of September 6 last year when Mr Nugent was gunned down at point blank range.
After a lengthy investigation, Mr Tuli was transported from Junee Correctional Centre to Wagga Wagga police station on Tuesday and charged with murder and supplying a pistol to an unauthorised person.
He did not enter any pleas or apply for bail when his matter was mentioned in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday morning.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking adjourned the matter to join up with the co-accused in Newcastle in November.
Before he was charged over Mr Nugent's murder, the 26-year-old had been behind bars charged with a number of unrelated offences, including firing a firearm in a public place, using an offensive weapon in company and other firearm offences.
He will next appear in court on those matters later this month.
The three arrests are the result of months of work from Newcastle City detectives, who launched Strike Force Alcheringa after police found the 57-year-old with a gunshot wound at the front door of a unit in Fowler Street, Hamilton South about 11pm on September 6 last year.
He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.
During the 11-month investigation, police raided a number of properties and seized items, including firearms, that they say are relevant to the investigation.
The investigation culminated in a number of raids last week, the first on Tuesday in Station Street, Waratah where Mr Latham Asna was arrested.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
