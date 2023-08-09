Newcastle Herald
Hamilton South shooting murder: Tyrone Tuli charged over death of Anthony Nugent

By Sam Rigney
August 9 2023
Police at Station Street, Waratah last week, where Mohd Azlan Latham Asna was arrested and later charged with murder and inset a picture of victim Anthony Nugent. Picture by Simone De Peak
ALREADY behind bars accused of an unrelated shooting and firearm offences, Tyrone Tuli on Tuesday became the third man charged over the murder of Anthony Nugent at Hamilton South last year.

