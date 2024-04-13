Emergency services rush to scene of head-on crash at Scone bypass

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a head-on crash just off the Scone bypass near Kelly Street.
It's understood police, NSW Ambulance paramedics and firefighters were called to the collision shortly after midday on Saturday.
A witness told the Newcastle Herald a woman in her 30's and a teenage girl in the dark 4WD are being treated by paramedics at the scene and will be taken to hospital.
One of two men in the white Ute, understood to have been travelling back to Newcastle from Tamworth, reportedly had shoulder pain but did not appear to be in a serious condition.
The northbound lane of the New England Highway remains open while the southbound lane is closed.
One of the cars is blocking the northbound lane while the other is off to the side of the road on southbound side.
According to Live Traffic NSW, light vehicles can use Susan Street, Main Street and Kingdon Street while heavy vehicles are being parked.
More details to come.
