Man shot as multiple people stabbed at shopping centre

A man has been shot after multiple people were stabbed at a shopping centre in Sydney's eastern suburbs.
Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction about 3.40pm on Saturday afternoon.
A NSW Police spokesperson told AAP there were reports that multiple people had been stabbed and one man had been shot.
Paramedics are treating patients at the scene.
Multiple posts on social media show crowds of people outside the shopping centre, with reports it is in lockdown.
Australian Associated Press
