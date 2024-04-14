Accused drug dealer refused bail after Muswellbrook vehicle stop

A MAN accused of supplying large qualities of drugs in the Upper Hunter is behind bars after a vehicle stop at Muswellbrook on Friday.
Ryan Noel Bateman, 36, appeared in Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday charged with 11 offences, including supplying a large commercial quantity of drugs, which carries a maximum of life imprisonment, supply a commercial quantity of drugs and two counts of supplying drugs on an ongoing basis.
He applied for bail, but it was refused by a registrar and he will remain behind bars until his next court appearance at Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday.
Police say Hunter Valley detectives established Strike Force Smollett to investigate the supply of drugs in the Muswellbrook area and about 11.50am on Friday stopped and searched a vehicle suspected of being involved in the drug trade.
Police allegedly located a quantity of drugs in the vehicle and arrested the driver, Mr Bateman.
He was charged by police and refused bail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.