Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Jets to host premiers Melbourne City in semi-final at Maitland Sportsground

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 14 2024 - 7:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Jets have enjoyed good crowds at home this season, mostly at No.2 Sportsground, and will host a semi-final in Maitland on April 21. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Newcastle Jets have enjoyed good crowds at home this season, mostly at No.2 Sportsground, and will host a semi-final in Maitland on April 21. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets will host premiers Melbourne City in Maitland next Sunday in the first match of a two-legged A-League Women's semi-final after beating Western United 4-2 in an extra-time thriller at Tarneit on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.