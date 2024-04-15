Newcastle Herald
NRL backing referee after Knights coach queries vital decisions

By Robert Dillon
April 15 2024 - 4:30pm
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE NRL has backed Gerard Sutton after Knights coach Adam O'Brien queried the veteran referee's performance in Newcastle's 22-20 loss to Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium last week.

