Masked teen girls accused of fleeing store with grog haul

TWO teenage girls are accused of fleeing an alcohol store with a haul of spirits including Jack Daniels whiskey and Grey Goose vodka.
Police were called to a Lake Macquarie retail outlet just before 8pm on Monday afyer reports two young people donning masks and hoodies stole nearly 30 bottles of grog.
Officers were told the pair entered the Cameron Park store and shoved the stash into shopping bags before fleeing the store.
Police allegedly found the two girls - a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old - pushing a shopping trolley packed with the shopping bags a short distance away.
A photo supplied by Lake Macquarie police after the arrests show dozens of bottles of spirits, including four bottles of Grey Goose vodka, a supply of Jack Daniels whiskey and at least six bottles of Wild Turkey.
The younger teenager was arrested after a quick foot pursuit, and the older girl was also arrested.
Both were taken to Toronto Police Station and each face charges of larceny and having their faces disguised with the intent to commit an offence.
The 14-year-old girl spent the night in custody before fronting Broadmeadow Children's Court on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old was granted bail by police and was ordered to front the same children's court next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.