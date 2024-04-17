Callinan safe for back-to-back world tours after avoiding mid-season cut

MEREWETHER'S Ryan Callinan has booked his ticket.
Facing a somewhat nervous wait after being knocked out at the Margaret River Pro on Tuesday, enough results eventually went his way in the men's round of 32 to avoid World Surf League's mid-season cut.
Regardless of how the rest of this week's competition unfolds, 17th-ranked Callinan can't drop out of the top 22 meaning he keeps his tour spot for the last four events and safely returns again in 2025.
It signals back-to-back campaigns for the goofy footer, having completed the 2023 circuit but falling off midway through 2022.
Callinan, who turns 32 next month, also did full laps (2019, 2021) either side of a wiped-out 2020 (COVID). He surfed three stops in 2018 following a debut season in 2016. His first ever championship event was the Pipe Masters in 2013.
Approaching the round of 16 in Western Australia, potentially getting underway on Thursday, Callinan remained 17th on the live rankings with 12,065 points.
Seth Moniz (22nd), Samuel Pupo (24th), Caio Ibelli (25th), Miguel Pupo (26th) and Joao Chianca (34th) are those below him vying for the final three available positions.
Connor O'Leary (20th) and Yago Dora (21st) are both at risk of succumbing to the mid-season cut.
The men's top five are still in contention at the Margaret River Pro, including Aussie duo Ethan Ewing and Jack Robinson. Wednesday saw women's trio India Robinson, Gabriela Bryan and Molly Picklum win heats.
