Man jailed for stabbing at Cessnock pub

A man has been given a jail sentence for twice stabbing a person during a bashing in the pokie room of a Cessnock pub last year.
Magistrate Ian Rodgers on Wednesday described Dean Nickerson's attack at Peden's Hotel on December 6 as "a very significant act of violence".
The court heard that Nickerson, 33, set upon the man, struck him several times and stabbed him in the chest and arm. His solicitor told the court he had perceived a threat from the victim.
But Magistrate Rodgers said Nickerson's attack, which was recorded by CCTV cameras, appeared to be "entirely unprovoked" and he was not satisfied the victim posed any threat before the assault.
The court heard the victim tried to defend himself with a stool before Nickerson threw a drinking glass at him and left the scene on an unregistered motorbike.
The injured man was taken to Cessnock Hospital where he received stitches for the stab wounds to his left forearm and the right side of his chest. He was then transferred to John Hunter Hospital.
Magistrate Rodgers said it was "remarkable" that a charge as serious as the reckless wounding count Nickerson faced was not being dealt with in the district court.
He gave Nickerson the maximum sentence available in the local court for the reckless wounding charge.
With a 25 per cent discount for pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity, he was sentenced to two years and two months in jail for the wounding charge and a count of driving while disqualified.
With a 16-month non-parole period backdated to account for the time he has spent in custody since his arrest in December, he will be first eligible for release next April.
