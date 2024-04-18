First charges over cocaine bricks washed up on Newcastle, NSW beaches

THE MAN allegedly behind a botched plot to import almost a ton of cocaine into Australia has been arrested after bricks of the drug washed up on beaches and at the Newcastle baths.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) homed in on a Brisbane man in the city's northern suburbs on Wednesday afternoon.
Police allege the man was the Australian ringleader of a transnational organised crime organisation.
The charges stem from a botched 900 kilogram cocaine import plan that led to bricks of the drug washing up on NSW beaches, an AFP spokesperson has confirmed.
The man was due to front Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 18.
The AFP will address the media this afternoon to provide more details.
The Newcastle Ocean Baths haul alone could have had a street value worth more than $11 million.
The first parcels were plucked from beaches between Sydney and Newcastle in December, but the focus area expanded to include the length of the NSW coast after more discoveries.
Police warned at the time the cocaine bricks could continue to wash up along the east coast for months.
