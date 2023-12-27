Newcastle Herald
Bag stuffed with 39kg of cocaine washes up at Newcastle baths

By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 27 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:29pm
Clockwise from top left, police at Newcastle Ocean Baths, the package of cocaine bricks, and the individual drug parcels. Pictures by NSW Police, supplied
Clockwise from top left, police at Newcastle Ocean Baths, the package of cocaine bricks, and the individual drug parcels. Pictures by NSW Police, supplied

ALMOST 40 kilograms of cocaine has been discovered washed up at the Newcastle Ocean Baths.

