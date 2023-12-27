Bag stuffed with 39kg of cocaine washes up at Newcastle baths

ALMOST 40 kilograms of cocaine has been discovered washed up at the Newcastle Ocean Baths.
A black plastic bag stuffed with bricks of the drug was found by swimmers about 5.30pm on Boxing Day.
Police photographs show it behind the pool's iconic turquoise wall.
Police confirmed a member of the public raised the alarm and detectives found a suspicious package containing 39 individually sealed parcels, adding up to a suspected 39 kilograms of cocaine, at the Newcastle Ocean Baths.
Police were seen combing the area after the shocking find, which came amid a massive investigation into how 124 kilograms of cocaine bricks have washed up on beaches between Newcastle and Sydney in the past week.
The NSW Police Force's State Crime Command has now taken over the investigation.
Specialist police are backed by local officers, PolAir, Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesaving NSW and the Australian Border Force as they piece together how the mystery unfolded and uncover any outstanding packages.
State Crime Command director, Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein, said officers were working around the clock to find and hold those responsible accountable.
"Detectives and specialist police are currently combing beaches and coastlines for any outstanding packages," he said.
"We thank those who have heeded the warning to report any suspicious packages to police as we get to the bottom of this matter and we remind people that being in possession of a prohibited drug is a criminal offence."
Local police were first called to Magenta on the state's Central Coast on Friday, December 22, after a member of the public found a barnacle-covered item washed up on the beach.
It was seized for testing and police allege it contained 39 sealed packs of cocaine, weighing about one kilogram each.
Beachgoers alerted officers again on December 24 after allegedly discovering another seven individually wrapped packages at Magenta Beach, Pelican Beach, Blacksmith Beach, Avoca Beach, Pentaloon Bay and North Steyne Beach.
The packages were handed in to local police, which were believed to contain a further seven kilograms of cocaine.
No packages were reportedly found on Christmas Day, but the reprieve didn't last.
About 11am on Boxing Day, a fisherman allegedly found a blue barrel with 39 individually wrapped one-kilogram bricks of cocaine at Barrenjoey Headland off the Northern Beaches.
Marine Area Command was tasked to respond.
Every report was investigated initially by local police and all packages were taken for forensic examination before it was referred to the State Crime Command.
Police have urged those along the stretch of east coast to remain vigilant and call triple zero (000) if they discover a similar package.
Investigators have warned people not to remove or open the packages if they are found.
If anyone believes they may have seen something similar, they should contact their local police station.
