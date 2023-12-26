Police piece together mystery of cocaine bricks washing up on beach

POLICE are piecing together how bricks of cocaine covered in barnacles washed up along beaches between Newcastle and Sydney.
An investigation is continuing this week, and will involve forensic testing, after several packages of the drug were discovered along the coast on Friday night and across the weekend.
NSW Police confirmed on Tuesday that officers had not been informed of any other packages being discovered since several similar items were seized on Christmas Eve.
One of those packages was at Blacksmiths beach at Lake Macquarie.
Officers have been working closely with Surf Lifesaving NSW during a large-scale search that saw the coastline combed for any more of the bricks.
Police have urged beachgoers to remain vigilant and call triple zero (000) if they discover a similar package.
Investigators have warned people not to remove or open the packages if they are found.
If anyone believes they may have seen something similar, they should contact their local police station.
Police were first called to Magenta, on the Central Coast, about 8pm on Friday after a member of the public raised the alarm.
The barnacle-covered item was removed by police and sent for further examination.
Police were told presumptive testing revealed the package contained cocaine.
A crime scene was set up and the specialist team of officers from the Northern Operational Support Group was called in to assist with a wide-ranging search on Saturday.
Three more packages were found.
Officers from coastal stations spent December 24 searching beaches, with similar packages located at Manly and Avoca, as well as the one at Blacksmiths.
The bricks that have been discovered so far have "significant barnacle growth" on the outer plastic wrapping.
Anyone with information could also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
