Hail hits Greta as forecast predicts weekend of rain in the Hunter

HAIL has hit parts of the Hunter on Thursday ahead of what shapes as a wet weekend.
Cessnock recorded the most rain in the region by Thursday afternoon, notching 9.6mm at the Cessnock Airport weather station since 9am.
The forecast indicates it will not be alone in some cleansing precipitation over the next few days.
In Newcastle, developing showers on Friday are expected to offer a prelude to rain on Saturday.
With a shower or two predicted on Sunday, the start of next week is expected to see the return of dry days.
Showers are forecast across the region on the weekend including at Singleton, Muswellbrook and Scone.
The Bureau of Meteorology had no warnings for severe weather applicable for the Hunter at 4.30pm.
