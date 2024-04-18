Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hail hits Greta as forecast predicts weekend of rain in the Hunter

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
April 18 2024 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm clouds over Newcastle on Thursday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Storm clouds over Newcastle on Thursday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

HAIL has hit parts of the Hunter on Thursday ahead of what shapes as a wet weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.