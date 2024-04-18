Defence industry minister's Lake Macquarie office vandalised

THE LAKE Macquarie electorate office of federal Shortland MP and defence industry minister Pat Conroy has been vandalised.
'Free Palestine' graffiti and smashed windows were discovered at the Belmont office on Thursday morning.
"We have a vibrant democracy and that includes the right to protest, but that should be done in a respectful way," Mr Conroy told the Newcastle Herald.
"Sadly, this is not the first time this has happened to an MP's office."
The office, on the Pacific Highway, was still able to open to the public, and authorities have been notified.
"The government is using Australia's voice to advocate for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian access, the release of hostages, and for the protection of civilians," Mr Conroy said.
"The international community is now considering the question of Palestinian statehood as a way of building momentum towards a two-state solution."
He said Australia's diplomacy and decisions were focused on advancing a lasting peace, which is what "we have always said we would do".
"We need to build a pathway out of the endless cycle of violence," he said.
It comes after two state MP electorate offices were vandalised within two weeks in Newcastle in recent months.
Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison confirmed in January the damage to her Pacific Highway office was of a "political nature".
"This issue [the Palestine/Israel conflict] is of high importance and sensitivity," she said at the time.
Separately, a staff member at Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery's office noticed after Christmas that a window had been smashed.
Ms Hornery did not detail the specifics of the vandalism her office suffered.
Israel then launched an air, sea and ground assault that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza have said.
