Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Defence industry minister's Lake Macquarie office vandalised

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 18 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Belmont office of Federal MP for Shortland and defence industry minister Pat Conroy was vandalised. File picture
The Belmont office of Federal MP for Shortland and defence industry minister Pat Conroy was vandalised. File picture

THE LAKE Macquarie electorate office of federal Shortland MP and defence industry minister Pat Conroy has been vandalised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.