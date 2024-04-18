The Lowedown: Newcastle Jets showing true grit in tough times

Two rounds to go, no exciting announcements to discuss at the time of writing regarding the sale of the Jets, but a very interesting race for the finals series.
Before we look at that, I want to give Newcastle's squad a bit of a rap. They have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season, accounting for Brisbane after beating Sydney FC at home the week prior.
Not an earth-shattering achievement in itself, but a strong statement about the togetherness of the group in a difficult period.
Six weeks ago, I feared the team was headed for the wooden spoon. Form had deserted the squad, the survival of the club hung ominously in the foreground (and still does), and there was an option to throw the hands up, provide a totally valid excuse, and let the season slip completely.
To their eternal credit, the team and coaching staff dug the heels in, prospered in a couple of difficult games, where statistics suggested they might have been beaten, and now cannot finish at the bottom of the table.
They can affect the destination of the Premiers' Plate with home games against Wellington and the Mariners to finish, and there remains the tiniest hope they could finish a spot or two higher.
All of which helps focus and enthusiasm, at a time where it might have been a real grind to see out the season.
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored a club record-equalling 16th goal of the season, and stayed immersed in the race for the Golden Boot, and his teammates would love nothing more than to help him win that honour.
Believe me, the season can be brutal when hope is gone. Melbourne City have trounced a couple of sides in recent weeks, when they lost hope and discipline, but the Jets went there three weeks ago and fought manfully and professionally to get a point.
They have hung tough, and played their way out of the cellar.
They may not have played with the pressure of looming relegation, but potential extermination is no psychological snack.
The title race remains all locked up on points. The Mariners in pole position with one more win than Wellington, and a slightly better goal difference. Remember, this season teams that finish with level points will be separated firstly by the number of wins, then goal difference.
As mentioned previously, both play the Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium in the run home.
Melbourne Victory should finish third, but Sydney FC are three points adrift and could pounce.
Macarthur could finish as high as third mathematically, but a certain fifth or sixth seems likely.
The last spot will go to Melbourne City or the Wanderers, who clash in a blockbuster on Saturday.
It's a time for the big players and heroes, and I'm looking forward to it.
