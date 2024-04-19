Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Shots fired': Man jailed for firing gun to end police chase

Updated April 19 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CAMERON McKenzie, who climbed into the tray of a moving ute and began firing a rifle in a bid to get police to stop following the stolen car, has been jailed for a maximum of nine years in Newcastle District Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.